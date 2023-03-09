Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.90 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Logan Wilson

Summary:

Jack Campbell is a smart, savvy LB who IDs plays in an instant. He stays square to the line so that he's not susceptible to cutback lanes. He is solid defeating blocks. He has limited athleticism. He has no major twitch or explosiveness to the football. He has impressive sinking/flipping his hips in coverage. He has an outstanding feel of route concepts that will occur behind him and will make plays on the football at the intermediate level. His huge, lengthy frame makes him more rangy than athleticism indicates. Sure tackler. Speed/athleticism will limit his ceiling in the NFL, but this is an ultra-experienced, ready-to-go three-down LB.

Strengths:

Savvy and technically sound

Stays square to the line to avoid cutback lane susceptibility

Block-shedding game is good

Plenty of ball production in college

Coverage feel and instincts are awesome

Size and length for days

Weaknesses: