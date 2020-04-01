Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

NFL Draft analysis for Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79

Strengths:

  • Quick into pass protection
  • Does a good job getting to the second level

Weaknesses:

  • Lateral quickness, ability to handle counters
  • Does not gain ground in the run game
  • Can better use his hands
