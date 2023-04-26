Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.45 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Will Lutz

Summary:

Jack Podlesny has been highly effective inside 40 yards and has only missed two of 184 extra point attempts. Beyond 40 yards, he has converted just 56.5% of field goal attempts. Podlesny has kicked in high-pressure situations and should not be overwhelmed by the moment in the NFL.

Strengths:

Great accuracy inside 40 yards

Has kicked in high-pressure situations in College Football Playoffs

Only missed two of 184 extra point attempts

Weaknesses: