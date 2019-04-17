Jackson, Michael, CB, Miami (Fla.)

NFL Draft analysis for Jackson, Michael, CB, Miami (Fla.)

Draft Scouting Report:

For teams that want to maul receivers at the line, Jackson should be a mid-to-late round target. He's huge at well over 6-foot and 200 pounds with 32-plus inch arms. His press technique is solid too. His fluidity and feet are below starter standards. -- CT

