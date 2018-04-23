Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft: Receiver best at No. 29, predictions for every pick

The Jaguars know they're free to go in a number of different directions at No. 29. And yet many mock drafts have been giving them a receiver.

This one's no different. There aren't any standouts in the top three at receiver, and it seems likely at least one will be available when the Jaguars go on the clock. However, if a quality player at guard, or linebacker, or quarterback, or whatever spot slips further than expected, the Jacksonville receiving corps is good enough to bypass a receiver for that falling prospect.

Here, I just didn't see anyone better than one of the receivers left on the board.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are fortunate enough to watch other potential suitors pass up Sutton and allow him to drop to No. 29. He should quickly become the team's No. 1 receiver while scratching that Moncrief-type itch for a big target for Blake Bortles. If he gets singled up regularly with teams stacking the box against Leonard Fournette, watch out.

Harrison is a nice value late in the second round, and he could end up taking over for Barry Church in 2019, as cutting the veteran would clear his entire $6.25 million off the cap. The Jaguars then trade out of the third round, getting the first pick of Day 3 (No. 101) and a fifth-rounder (No. 172). Andrews is another pass-catching weapon to play behind new No. 1 tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Young gives the team an option for a third linebacker after Paul Posluszny's retirement.

Weathersby is an experienced right tackle who could be developed as a versatile reserve lineman. Street tore his ACL but is a worthy IR stash. Wallace is as hard a worker you'll find in the seventh round as a former walk-on-turned-contributor for the Alabama defense. Ferguson is a practice-squad option who could potentially develop into a No. 2 QB.