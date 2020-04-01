Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

NFL Draft analysis for Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74

Strengths:

  • Springy athleticism off the snap
  • Solid ability to get open at intermediate level
  • Filled-out frame to play the versatile H-back role
  • Reliable hands

Weaknesses:

  • Lacking in the speed department
  • Doesn't play like an overpowering TE in contestd-catch situations
