Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

NFL Draft analysis for Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87

Strengths:

  • Looks the part of prototypical NFL QB
  • Has strong arm, can make every throw
  • Regularly hits targets in stride on short/intermediate routes for max YAC

Weaknesses:

  • Inexperienced; probably should've returned to Washington for 2020 season
  • Struggles once pocket breaks down; accuracy takes a nosedive
  • After strong start, consistency was all over the place during final month of season
