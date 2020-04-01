Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70

Strengths:

  • Reliable tackler, even in space
  • Electric linear movement
  • Impressive size and length

Weaknesses:

  • Not much coverage production
  • Change of direction isn't impressive despite his explosiveness
  • Block-defeating could really improve
