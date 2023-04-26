Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 64.11 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Michael Dogbe
Summary:
Jacob Slade has good first-step quickness and plays with good strength and leverage. Slade drives his feet on contact but offers zero pass-rush potential. He had a 24.0% misssed tackle rate last season.
Strengths:
- Quick off the snap for his size
- Drives his feet on contact
- Plays with great strength and leverage
Weaknesses:
- Zero pass-rush production
- Unreliable tackler, 24.0% missed tackle rate
- Below-average fluidity