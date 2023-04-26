Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.11 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Michael Dogbe

Summary:

Jacob Slade has good first-step quickness and plays with good strength and leverage. Slade drives his feet on contact but offers zero pass-rush potential. He had a 24.0% misssed tackle rate last season.

Strengths:

  • Quick off the snap for his size
  • Drives his feet on contact
  • Plays with great strength and leverage

Weaknesses:

  • Zero pass-rush production
  • Unreliable tackler, 24.0% missed tackle rate
  • Below-average fluidity