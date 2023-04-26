Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.11 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Michael Dogbe

Summary:

Jacob Slade has good first-step quickness and plays with good strength and leverage. Slade drives his feet on contact but offers zero pass-rush potential. He had a 24.0% misssed tackle rate last season.

Strengths:

Quick off the snap for his size

Drives his feet on contact

Plays with great strength and leverage

Weaknesses: