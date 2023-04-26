Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.35 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jarrett Boykin

Summary:

Jadon Haselwood is a sizable inside-out receiver with flashes of nasty YAC capabilities; he's just not consistent in that area. His routes are rounded, and he's not super experienced in a full route tree, but at old-school perimeter size, he has impressive COD talent. His power through contact is apparent, and he runs hard with the football in his hands. He has plus, albeit not absolutely spectacular, contact balance and sheer explosiveness as an athlete. His downfield speed is also low end. Despite his tenacious nature after the catch, he's not a traffic-catch winner. You won't see many drops on film, though. Hes's not tremendous in any area, but he fits in the modern-day NFL because of his YAC talent, height and thickness.

Strengths:

Big, thick frame conducive to plus YAC ability

Ferocious with the ball in his hands

Experience as gadgety type

Weaknesses: