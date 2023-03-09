Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 83.62 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Charles Leno
Summary:
Jaelyn Duncan is a highly-athletic offensive tackle with fundamentally sound feet and hands. He's explosive out of his stance and plays with awesome knee bend, a wide base, and balanced strikes. I would like to see a little more nastiness and power. His lateral quicks are oustanding; he glides in pass pro. He's a good run blocker at the second level because of his athletic gifts. Many traditional vertical sets, as he was asked to block on an island often. This is a highly capable pass-pro specialist with All-Pro upside.
Strengths:
- Glides all over the field, very capable athletically
- Plenty of experience vertical setting on an island without help
- Athleticism shines at the second level as a run blocker
Weaknesses:
- Needs to get stronger and nastier in all phases
- A touch susceptible to pass-rush moves to the inside
- Has to strengthen his edges
- Not incredibly long