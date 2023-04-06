Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.91 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Marcell Ateman
Summary:
Jahleel Billingsley is a slender-built tight end with plus athletic traits. He displays great body control down the field and gets up to speed quickly, but offers little as a blocker.
Strengths:
- Athletic tight end who gets up to speed quickly
- Executes quick, tight breaks
- Great body control down the field
Weaknesses:
- Low production even after transferring from Alabama
- Slender frame makes it difficult to sustain blocks
- Catches with his body rather than with his hands