Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Marcell Ateman

Summary:

Jahleel Billingsley is a slender-built tight end with plus athletic traits. He displays great body control down the field and gets up to speed quickly, but offers little as a blocker.

Strengths:

Athletic tight end who gets up to speed quickly

Executes quick, tight breaks

Great body control down the field

Weaknesses: