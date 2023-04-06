Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.47 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Ben Skowronek
Summary:
Jake Bobo is a tall, sleek, big slot with quality burst and athleticism but not freaky in either regard. He was mostly a possession type in college who flashed occasional seam-stretching vertical routes. He's a natural-hands catcher with a large catch radius but struggled with making grabs whenever there was contact. He's not a sudden, change-of-direction type but does have some impressive YAC flashes because of his burst and vision once the ball is in his hands. His speed is lacking, and he won't be a major separator at the next level. Nothing standout about his game. A team that wants a tall presence inside with some athletic upside could be interested in him later in the draft. Older prospect, too, as he'll be 25 when the season starts.
Strengths:
- Made some ridiculous grabs away from his frame, almost like a tight end
- Surprising YAC glimpses
- Serious size
Weaknesses:
- Lack of straight-line speed instantly pops on film
- Had consistency problems catching the football through contact or in tight spaces
- Will be 25 during his rookie season