Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.47 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Ben Skowronek

Summary:

Jake Bobo is a tall, sleek, big slot with quality burst and athleticism but not freaky in either regard. He was mostly a possession type in college who flashed occasional seam-stretching vertical routes. He's a natural-hands catcher with a large catch radius but struggled with making grabs whenever there was contact. He's not a sudden, change-of-direction type but does have some impressive YAC flashes because of his burst and vision once the ball is in his hands. His speed is lacking, and he won't be a major separator at the next level. Nothing standout about his game. A team that wants a tall presence inside with some athletic upside could be interested in him later in the draft. Older prospect, too, as he'll be 25 when the season starts.

Strengths:

Made some ridiculous grabs away from his frame, almost like a tight end

Surprising YAC glimpses

Serious size

Weaknesses: