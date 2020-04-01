Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

NFL Draft analysis for Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78

Strengths:

  • Accurate passer
  • Does not put the ball in harm's way
  • Works through his progressions quickly

Weaknesses:

  • Does not have the strongest arm
  • Won't be confused with a dual-threat QB
  • Tiny hands
