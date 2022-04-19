Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.29 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Ross Homan

Strengths:

Aggressive linebacker who is not afraid to deliver contact. Good quickness. Does a good job covering routes out of the backfield. Shows good change of direction. Does a good job of shooting gaps.

Weaknesses:

Undersized linebacker. Strength could be an issue. Average top-end speed. Has to do a better job of finishing plays. Has suffered three season-ending injuries while playing for Illinois.

Accolades: