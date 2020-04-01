Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon

NFL Draft analysis for Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Very experienced
  • Quarterback of the offensive line, makes calls
  • Strong grip

Weaknesses:

  • Below-average athlete for the interior
  • Strength doesn't meet NFL standards
  • Doesn't possess standout trait
