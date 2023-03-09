Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 94.23 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Jeffery Simmons

Summary:

Jalen Carter has elite quickness for a player of his size. His value increases as a result of a shortage of pass rush-capable interior defenders. A relatively young prospect, Carter has had limited pass-rush production and is still developing in that area. The Georgia defense has primarily relied on the athleticism of its players to run games and create chaos. He has great strength to play the run.

Strengths:

Uses strength and leverage to gain ground

Great quickness to attack gaps

Plays with great balance

Weaknesses: