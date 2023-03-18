Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star recruit out of Apopka High School in Florida, Carter has been the centerpiece of Georgia's championship-winning defense over the past two seasons. He combined to rack up 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks across 2021 and 2022, but beyond the stat sheet, he's been a 6-foot-3, 310-pound force against the run and a disruptive pass rusher. Some even believe he was the best player on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks.

While Carter's talent warrants him being a top-five pick, he got in some legal trouble after he was issued an arrest warrant after it was discovered he left the scene of a fatal car crash in January. A resolution was reached in mid-March, as Carter entered into a deal with Athens-Clarke County solicitors, where he pled no contest. The 21-year-old avoided jail time, but received 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 80 hours of community service along with a driving course.

It's unclear how this situation, in addition to his disappointing Pro Day, will impact his draft stock, but he's still one of the best defensive talents in this class.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Carter, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About



Age: 21

21 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 310

: 310 Hometown : Apopka, Florida

: Apopka, Florida Interesting fact: 2022 unanimous All-American

Position: No. 1 DL | Overall: No. 2 | Ranking: 94.23 (All-Pro)

CBS Sports mock drafts

Ryan Wilson: Seahawks (No. 5)

Seahawks (No. 5) Chris Trapasso: Lions (No. 6)

Lions (No. 6) Josh Edwards: Bears (No. 9)



Bears (No. 9) Kyle Stackpole: Raiders (No. 7)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 4.3 (DT1)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 314 lbs | Arms: 33 1/2" | Hands: 10 1/4"

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A Broad jump: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: N/A

Scouting report

Jalen Carter has elite quickness for a player of his size. His value increases as a result of a shortage of pass rush-capable interior defenders. A relatively young prospect, Carter has had limited pass-rush production and is still developing in that area. The Georgia defense has primarily relied on the athleticism of its players to run games and create chaos. He has great strength to play the run.

Strengths

Uses strength and leverage to gain ground

Great quickness to attack gaps

Plays with great balance



Weaknesses

Limited pass-rush production

Plays too high at times

Displays a variety of pass-rush moves but needs to string them together for a refined pass-rush plan



NFL comparison

College stats



Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks PD FF 2022 13 32 7.0 3.0 3 2 2021 15 37 8.5 3.0 1 0 2020 10 14 3.0 0.0 0 0

College Accolades

Honors

2022: First-team All-American (Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp, Sporting News)



2022: First-team All-SEC (AP, coaches)

2021: Second-team All-SEC (coaches)

Notable statistics

2021: One of 20 players nationally with multiple placement kick blocks in 2021

High school: Apopka (Apopka, Florida)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9912)

National: 18 | DT: 4 | Florida: 3 | All-time: 377

High school accolades: Under Armour All-America Game participant

