Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.40 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Harry Douglas
Summary:
Jalen Cropper has been a high-level producer for Fresno State over the past two years. He is quicker than fast but does a great job of tracking the ball downfield and attacking it midflight. Cropper has a thin frame and a below-average wingspan but displays good body control downfield.
Strengths:
- Attacks the ball in the air
- Quick feet to create separation at the stem
- Great body control
- Good stop-start speed
Weaknesses:
- Below-average wingspan leads to condensed catch radius
- Average top-end speed
- Thin frame that will present problems against more physical cornerbacks