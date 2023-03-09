Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.40 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Harry Douglas

Summary:

Jalen Cropper has been a high-level producer for Fresno State over the past two years. He is quicker than fast but does a great job of tracking the ball downfield and attacking it midflight. Cropper has a thin frame and a below-average wingspan but displays good body control downfield.

Strengths:

Attacks the ball in the air

Quick feet to create separation at the stem

Great body control

Good stop-start speed

Weaknesses: