Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.42 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Wesley Woodyard

Summary:

Where do you play him? Jalen Graham does a lot of things well, but he's not a high-end athlete.

Strengths:

Quick twitch -- breaks on ball in a hurry

Can cover TE/WR types in slot and has ability to run with them downfield

Can line up in slot and blow up WR screens with athleticism/power/quickness

Weaknesses: