Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.42 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Wesley Woodyard

Summary:

Where do you play him? Jalen Graham does a lot of things well, but he's not a high-end athlete.

Strengths:

  • Quick twitch -- breaks on ball in a hurry
  • Can cover TE/WR types in slot and has ability to run with them downfield
  • Can line up in slot and blow up WR screens with athleticism/power/quickness

Weaknesses:

  • Can sometimes be overagressive and overrun play and miss tackle as a result
  • At 220, he's undersized for traditional off-ball role but lines up all over defense
  • Can sometimes get engulfed by blocker vs. run at the line