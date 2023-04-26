Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.42 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Wesley Woodyard
Summary:
Where do you play him? Jalen Graham does a lot of things well, but he's not a high-end athlete.
Strengths:
- Quick twitch -- breaks on ball in a hurry
- Can cover TE/WR types in slot and has ability to run with them downfield
- Can line up in slot and blow up WR screens with athleticism/power/quickness
Weaknesses:
- Can sometimes be overagressive and overrun play and miss tackle as a result
- At 220, he's undersized for traditional off-ball role but lines up all over defense
- Can sometimes get engulfed by blocker vs. run at the line