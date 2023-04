Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.79 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Ky'El Hemby

Summary:

Jalen Green has exposure to both cornerback and safety throughout his career. He is not afraid to get physical, but that can often lead to him being too physical. He has good top-end speed and ball production but panics when beaten.

Strengths:

Not afraid to get physical

Good top-end speed

Good ball production

Weaknesses: