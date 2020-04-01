Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

NFL Draft analysis for Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76

Strengths:

  • Fast, evasive as a runner
  • Accurate, throws with touch
  • Quick learner

Weaknesses:

  • Looks to tuck and run too quickly
  • Throws off platform far too often
  • Makes bad decisions, throwing into coverage
