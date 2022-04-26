Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.38 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Mike Hilton

Strengths:

Modern-day safety/slot defender hybrid. Ultra twitched up. Utilized often as a blitzer and was effective in doing so. Fast but under control and incredibly bendy around the corner. Flattened to the QB/RB whenever necessary. Hips are loose, feet like feathers. Reads plays in a hurry. More nickel CB than traditional safety. Plays bigger because of his authoritative nature on the field, but not super tiny. Often ran routes for wideouts and made plays on the football when given an opportunity. Chippy against the run. Major range and hustle. A defensive back every team should want in its secondary.

Weaknesses:

Was allowed to play in free-roaming role at Baylor, unlikely to be given that much freedom initially in the NFL. Slightly slender frame than most safeties and didn't have high-level productivity in coverage. He's best when he's ranging sideline to sideline or flying downhill. Would rather have his strengths be flowing in coverage.

Accolades: