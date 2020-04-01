Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

NFL Draft analysis for Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86

Strengths:

  • Off-the-charts athleticism
  • Ability to score from anywhere on field
  • Strong hands, ability to make contested catch

Weaknesses:

  • Limited by young QB at TCU
  • Focus drops occasionally a problem
  • Needs to reduce wasted motion getting of line of scrimmage
