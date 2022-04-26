Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.06 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Denzel Mims

Strengths:

Sleek, vertical threat with effortless body contortion abilities down the field. Smooth snaps out of his breaks running routes. Was very productive in his final two seasons in college against lesser competition. Knows how to stack cornerbacks down the field to give his QB an easier throwing lane on deep shots. Has a flair for the dramatic grab, too. Decently physical and somewhat springy after the catch, and will outrun some slower DBs at the next level.

Weaknesses:

Not an elite separator by any stretch. Older prospect. Easy drops pop up relatively often. Would like to see him get more physical while running his routes but does have enough twitch to get clean releases.

Accolades: