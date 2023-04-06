Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.48 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Travis Fulgham

Summary:

Jalen Wayne is not a deep threat, but more of a middle-of-the-field possession receiver/security blanket with some YAC potential. You'll need to scheme him open on vertical routes, though he can win leverage battles on in-breaking intermediate routes. Reggie Wayne's nephew.

Strengths:

  • Long strider who can pick up YAC in a hurry on quick screens/slants
  • Consistently finds holes in zone on intermediate in-breaking routes
  • Shows some open-field elusivity
  • Good body control, shows ability to catch ball away from frame

Weaknesses:

  • Looks to avoid contact when getting into route instead of winning with hands
  • Doesn't give you much as a blocker -- shows flashes but not consistent
  • Isn't going to stack defensive backs consistently on vertical routes
  • Will struggle with physicality at the top of the route