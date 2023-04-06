Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.48 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Travis Fulgham
Summary:
Jalen Wayne is not a deep threat, but more of a middle-of-the-field possession receiver/security blanket with some YAC potential. You'll need to scheme him open on vertical routes, though he can win leverage battles on in-breaking intermediate routes. Reggie Wayne's nephew.
Strengths:
- Long strider who can pick up YAC in a hurry on quick screens/slants
- Consistently finds holes in zone on intermediate in-breaking routes
- Shows some open-field elusivity
- Good body control, shows ability to catch ball away from frame
Weaknesses:
- Looks to avoid contact when getting into route instead of winning with hands
- Doesn't give you much as a blocker -- shows flashes but not consistent
- Isn't going to stack defensive backs consistently on vertical routes
- Will struggle with physicality at the top of the route