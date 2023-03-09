Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.38 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Will Fuller

Summary:

A four-star recruit, Jalin Hyatt had just one year of production at Tennessee. But, man, what a year that was. He's a legit 4.31 40-yard guy who consistently stresses defenses with his blazing speed. The question is whether he can add weight to his frame and if the success he had in the Vols' specialized offense translates to the next level.

Strengths:

Long frame, long strider who hits top-end speed in just a few steps.

Explosiveness out of breaks; puts DBs on their heels

Eats up cushion in a hurry

Big-play machine; legit downfield threat

Smooth breaking down at the top of routes, smooth change-of-direction on comebacks

YAC capable because he gets to top-end speed so quickly

Weaknesses: