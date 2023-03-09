Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 85.38 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Will Fuller
Summary:
A four-star recruit, Jalin Hyatt had just one year of production at Tennessee. But, man, what a year that was. He's a legit 4.31 40-yard guy who consistently stresses defenses with his blazing speed. The question is whether he can add weight to his frame and if the success he had in the Vols' specialized offense translates to the next level.
Strengths:
- Long frame, long strider who hits top-end speed in just a few steps.
- Explosiveness out of breaks; puts DBs on their heels
- Eats up cushion in a hurry
- Big-play machine; legit downfield threat
- Smooth breaking down at the top of routes, smooth change-of-direction on comebacks
- YAC capable because he gets to top-end speed so quickly
Weaknesses:
- Slight frame -- he will need to add weight
- True junior with only one year of production; is that a blip or is it sustainable?
- Is he's a legit No. 1 at the next level? Or is his ceiling as a No. 2 or No. 3?