Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.38 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jaylon Moore

Strengths:

Played left tackle in college but has the build of a guard. Shorter and stocky with good length for an inside position. Knows he's strong, and it shows in pass pro. Rarely lunging or leaning into his blocks to generate power. Fires out of his stance in a hurry and in a controlled manner. Grip strength is a noticeable strength to his game. I'd love him at guard at the next level because he is a very well-coached, methodical run blocker with the frame, width, and natural power to be a road-grader in that area, and his pass-pro experience at left tackle should help him inside.

Weaknesses:

Looked out of place at tackle against any type of crossover move because he possesses lower-level lateral quickness. Occasionally stops moving his feet when engaged, thereby making him susceptible to counters, and there's minimal recovery ability to his game. Wish his anchor was a touch better. Surprisingly just solid, not outstanding given his power in the run game.

