James Lynch, DL, Baylor

NFL Draft analysis for James Lynch, DL, Baylor

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73

Strengths:

  • Long and versatile
  • Showed some bend and speed around the corner
  • High-caliber athlete if he's playing inside

Weaknesses:

  • Plays high
  • Hands aren't especially active
  • Swim move isn't effective because of its lack of speed
  • Could stand to get a little stronger despite imposing frame
