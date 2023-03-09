Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.32 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Damarious Randall
Summary:
Jammie Robinson is a safety with past experience playing cornerback. His cross-training makes him valuable at the next level, as he can line up across the formation and wear multiple hats in a pinch. He takes poor angles to the football and does not consistently break his feet down in space and wrap up to make a balanced tackle. However, he has significant play experience and the ball production to match.
Strengths:
- Good burst and recovery speed
- Comfortable in a backpedal and fluid hips to transition across the field
- Role flexibility
- Significant playing experience
Weaknesses:
- Average top-end speed
- Needs to break his feet down in space, wrap up to finish tackles more consistently
- Paths to the football can be circuitous