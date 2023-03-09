Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.32 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Damarious Randall

Summary:

Jammie Robinson is a safety with past experience playing cornerback. His cross-training makes him valuable at the next level, as he can line up across the formation and wear multiple hats in a pinch. He takes poor angles to the football and does not consistently break his feet down in space and wrap up to make a balanced tackle. However, he has significant play experience and the ball production to match.

Strengths:

Good burst and recovery speed

Comfortable in a backpedal and fluid hips to transition across the field

Role flexibility

Significant playing experience

Weaknesses: