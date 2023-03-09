Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 81.70 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Jordan Phillips
Summary:
Jaquelin Roy arrived in Baton Rouge with lofty expectations and high-end athletic traits. He shows an ability to stack blockers while keeping his eyes in the backfield. He has strong hands but needs to shed blockers more consistently. Roy has great top-end speed and does a good job of setting up moves but remains under developed as a pass-rusher. He needs to develop more moves and string together moves.
Strengths:
- Strong hands, good strength at the point of attack
- Good top-end speed
- Does a good job setting up inside counter
- Has some stack-and-shed ability to play down the line
- Does a good job keeping his eyes in the backfield while engaged
Weaknesses:
- Limited pass-rush production
- Underdeveloped pass-rush plan
- Needs to become a more consistent run defender to allow time for pass rush to improve