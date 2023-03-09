Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.70 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jordan Phillips

Summary:

Jaquelin Roy arrived in Baton Rouge with lofty expectations and high-end athletic traits. He shows an ability to stack blockers while keeping his eyes in the backfield. He has strong hands but needs to shed blockers more consistently. Roy has great top-end speed and does a good job of setting up moves but remains under developed as a pass-rusher. He needs to develop more moves and string together moves.

Strengths:

Strong hands, good strength at the point of attack

Good top-end speed

Does a good job setting up inside counter

Has some stack-and-shed ability to play down the line

Does a good job keeping his eyes in the backfield while engaged

Weaknesses: