Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 53.77 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Dez Fitzpatrick

Summary:

Jaray Jenkins is a big-bodied target who is more of a threat on intermediate and short routes than downfield. He's not quick or sudden but is a possession target.

Strengths:

Can set up outside CB in 1 vs. 1 to win leverage early in route on in-breaking route

Shows ability to snatch ball out of the air on quick slants and quickly get into YAC mode

Shows contested-catch ability in middle of field; will absorb hit and hold onto the ball

Weaknesses: