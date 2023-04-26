Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 53.77 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Dez Fitzpatrick
Summary:
Jaray Jenkins is a big-bodied target who is more of a threat on intermediate and short routes than downfield. He's not quick or sudden but is a possession target.
Strengths:
- Can set up outside CB in 1 vs. 1 to win leverage early in route on in-breaking route
- Shows ability to snatch ball out of the air on quick slants and quickly get into YAC mode
- Shows contested-catch ability in middle of field; will absorb hit and hold onto the ball
Weaknesses:
- Not particularly twitchy, more of a long strider to get up to speed
- Part-time player
- Not particularly sudden in short-area movements to create separation off LOS/at stem