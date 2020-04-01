Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

NFL Draft analysis for Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74

Strengths:

  • Early in Vanderbilt career, he was dangerous pass-catching option
  • Experience as a blocker in-line
  • YAC ability
  • Has made difficult grabs over the middle

Weaknesses:

  • Does not have NFL TE speed or athleticism
  • Safeties and linebackers stay glued to him during his route
  • Showed big regression in 2019
