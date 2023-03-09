Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.03 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Barrett Jones

Summary:

Jarrett Patterson has played multiple positions for the Irish but is destined to be an interior blocker in a power/gap scheme. He needs to do a better job of adjusting his hands and feet when engaged to sustain blocks. Patterson has good awareness to pick up stunts into his gap and looks for work when disengaged.

Strengths:

Strong upper body, blocks with good leverage

Looks for work when disengaged

Good awareness to pick up stunts into his gap

Good understanding of sealing run lanes

Significant playing experience

Weaknesses: