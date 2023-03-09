Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 74.03 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Barrett Jones
Summary:
Jarrett Patterson has played multiple positions for the Irish but is destined to be an interior blocker in a power/gap scheme. He needs to do a better job of adjusting his hands and feet when engaged to sustain blocks. Patterson has good awareness to pick up stunts into his gap and looks for work when disengaged.
Strengths:
- Strong upper body, blocks with good leverage
- Looks for work when disengaged
- Good awareness to pick up stunts into his gap
- Good understanding of sealing run lanes
- Significant playing experience
Weaknesses:
- Struggles to stay engaged as a result of poor hand placement
- Plays too high with some forward lean in his stance
- Power/gap scheme specific