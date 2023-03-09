Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.14 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: L'Jarius Sneed

Summary:

Jartavius Martin was part of a really good Illinois defense that will have several players drafted. He's a physical corner who can play in the slot but also outside.

Strengths:

Can flip hips and run with slot WR on vertical routes, stays in phase throughout route

Fluid in back pedal in off coverage from slot, shows good change of direction coming downhill

Comfortable on an island from the slot with no help over the top

Physical at top of the route; won't get pushed out of phase

Weaknesses: