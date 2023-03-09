Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.14 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: L'Jarius Sneed

Summary:

Jartavius Martin was part of a really good Illinois defense that will have several players drafted. He's a physical corner who can play in the slot but also outside.

Strengths:

  • Can flip hips and run with slot WR on vertical routes, stays in phase throughout route
  • Fluid in back pedal in off coverage from slot, shows good change of direction coming downhill
  • Comfortable on an island from the slot with no help over the top
  • Physical at top of the route; won't get pushed out of phase

Weaknesses:

  • Can get handsy through route but doesn't happen frequently
  • Could be more physical in run support in open field; will sometimes try to punch ball out instead of wrap up
  • Good understanding of route concepts, but it also leaves him open to double moves