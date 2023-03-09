Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 79.14 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: L'Jarius Sneed
Summary:
Jartavius Martin was part of a really good Illinois defense that will have several players drafted. He's a physical corner who can play in the slot but also outside.
Strengths:
- Can flip hips and run with slot WR on vertical routes, stays in phase throughout route
- Fluid in back pedal in off coverage from slot, shows good change of direction coming downhill
- Comfortable on an island from the slot with no help over the top
- Physical at top of the route; won't get pushed out of phase
Weaknesses:
- Can get handsy through route but doesn't happen frequently
- Could be more physical in run support in open field; will sometimes try to punch ball out instead of wrap up
- Good understanding of route concepts, but it also leaves him open to double moves