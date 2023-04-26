Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.72 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Laquon Treadwell

Summary:

Jason Brownlee is a circus-catch extraordinaire with the best "my ball" mentality in the draft class. He has contested snags galore on his film. He's long and lanky with explosiveness off the line and when the ball is in his hands. He has flashes of YAC talent but not a monster in that regard. His routes can be sharp, but needs to improve at the next level, and he's not overly fast. Overall, he's a fun Day 3 sleeper.

Strengths:

Ridiculous catch radius

Elite contest-catch capabilities with the leaping ability to match

Burst off the line is impressive

Has some wiggle against press and after the catch

Weaknesses: