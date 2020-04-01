Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

NFL Draft analysis for Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75

Strengths:

  • Strong and long
  • Versatile, played many roles in college

Weaknesses:

  • True tweener
  • Not overly athletic if he plays on the edge
  • May not have the size to play inside
  • Gets stuck to blocks too frequently
