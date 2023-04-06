Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Clayton Fejedelem

Summary:

Jason Taylor II has a big frame and is willing to play down in the box. His quickness testing at the NFL Combine was off the charts, but that does not show up on film. Taylor has great ball production but range in coverage is limited.

Strengths:

Great ball production

Box contributor

Good mass for the position

Active eyes, often around the ball

Weaknesses: