Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.91 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Clayton Fejedelem
Summary:
Jason Taylor II has a big frame and is willing to play down in the box. His quickness testing at the NFL Combine was off the charts, but that does not show up on film. Taylor has great ball production but range in coverage is limited.
Strengths:
- Great ball production
- Box contributor
- Good mass for the position
- Active eyes, often around the ball
Weaknesses:
- Quickness testing does not match on-field play
- Coverage range
- 14.4% missed tackle rate
- Takes bad angles to the football