NFL Draft analysis for Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 93

Strengths:

  • Elite pass rusher despite size
  • Has strength to overpower blockers and collapse pocket
  • Has size/athleticism to play anywhere along D-line

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to add more pass-rush moves
  • Can sometimes get to upright in pass rush
  • Needs to be better with hand usage/placement
