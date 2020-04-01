Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
NFL Draft analysis for Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 93
Strengths:
- Elite pass rusher despite size
- Has strength to overpower blockers and collapse pocket
- Has size/athleticism to play anywhere along D-line
Weaknesses:
- Needs to add more pass-rush moves
- Can sometimes get to upright in pass rush
- Needs to be better with hand usage/placement
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cards have interest in RB prospect Moss
Moss is CBS Sports' sixth-ranked running back in the draft
-
2020 NFL Draft pick value chart
What does it cost to move around the draft? Let's find out
-
Top draft prospect compares Tua, Burrow
It's truly a toss-up between the top rated quarterbacks in the draft
-
Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up for Tua
Miami has had their eye on the Alabama quarterback for quite some time
-
Draft: Defensive line prospects by type
The defensive line position has different types of prospects, so we break them down into five...
-
Mock: Chase Young falls to Giants
The Redskins shake things up at the top