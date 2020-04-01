Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

NFL Draft analysis for Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Blazing fast one-cut zone runner with great size for being a burner
  • Serious HR-hitting ability
  • Kick/punt return prowess too

Weaknesses:

  • Not much elusiveness or contact balance to his game
  • Timed much slower than expected at combine
