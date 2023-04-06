Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.21 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Keith Jackson
Summary:
Jaxon Player is an undersized interior defender who flashes quick hands and feet to shoot gaps. He lacks ideal play strength at the point of attack but has a good understanding of getting his hands in pass lanes when his rush does not get home. Player has natural leverage.
Strengths:
- Does a good job of getting his hands in pass lanes when rush doesn't get home
- Quick hands
- Natural leverage
- Good quickness to shoot gaps
Weaknesses:
- Lacks strength to hold up at the point of attack
- Limited pass-rush potential
- Lack of size renders him primarily a role player