Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.21 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Keith Jackson

Summary:

Jaxon Player is an undersized interior defender who flashes quick hands and feet to shoot gaps. He lacks ideal play strength at the point of attack but has a good understanding of getting his hands in pass lanes when his rush does not get home. Player has natural leverage.

Strengths:

Does a good job of getting his hands in pass lanes when rush doesn't get home

Quick hands

Natural leverage

Good quickness to shoot gaps

Weaknesses: