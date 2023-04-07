Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite sharing a wide receiver room with first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021, Smith-Njigba set single-season school records in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606). A hamstring injury limited Smith-Njigba to just three games played last season, but that won't stop him from being a first-round selection.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith-Njigba, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About



Age: 21

21 Hometown : Rockwall, Texas

: Rockwall, Texas Interesting fact: His 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl were the most in school history, most in bowl game history, second-most in Big Ten history and fifth-most in NCAA Division I history

Position: No. 3 WR | Overall: No. 21 | Rating: 89.97 (Long-term starter)

Ryan Wilson: Texans (No. 12)

Texans (No. 12) Chris Trapasso: Bears (No. 9)

Bears (No. 9) Josh Edwards: Seahawks (No. 20)



Seahawks (No. 20) Pete Prisco: Chargers (No. 21)

Chargers (No. 21) Will Brinson: Bengals (No. 28)

Bengals (No. 28) Kyle Stackpole: Texans (No. 12)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 15.7 (WR1)

To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 196 lbs | Arms: 30 1/2" | Hands: 9"

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds (unofficial pro day time)

4.48 seconds (unofficial pro day time) 3-cone drill: 6.57 seconds

6.57 seconds 20-yard shuttle: 3.93 seconds

3.93 seconds Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches

10 feet, 5 inches Vertical jump: 35 inches

NFL comparison

Christian Kirk JAC • WR • #13 TAR 133 REC 84 REC YDs 1108 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

Scouting report

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a smaller, spindly WR with quality fluidity on the field. He's not an elite athlete and doesn't have much power through contact in his routes or after the catch. He creates space with some wiggle and how quicky he flips into top gear once the ball is in his hands. He glides around the field and away from defenders. He also had a knack for reeling in the difficult grab but is not a high-leaping, contested-catch monster; more of a tremendous ball-tracker. He has savvy YAC skills, deceptive speed, and ultra-reliable hands to be a big-time playmaker in the NFL despite not possessing supreme athletic gifts.

Strengths

Savvy YAC specialty

Glides around the field

Uncanny ability to flip it into top gear in an instant

Ball-tracking downfield is elite

Weaknesses

Not a supreme athlete

Spindly frame likely destined for a slot-only role in NFL

Lacks length and power

College stats

Year Games Rec Yards YPC TDs 2022* 3 5 23 1.5 0 2021 13 95 1606 16.9 9 2020 7 10 49 4.9 1

*Smith-Njigba only played three games last season because of a hamstring injury.

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Rose Bowl game MVP

2021: Third-team All-American (Associated Press)



Notable statistics

2021: Set single-season school records in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606) while sharing a wide receiver room with a pair of first-round picks in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave

2021: 1,606 receiving yards broke 20-year-old Big Ten record

2021: Set Rose Bowl records with 347 receiving yards and 15 receptions

2021: His 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl were the most in school history, most in bowl game history, second-most in Big Ten history and fifth-most in NCAA Division I history

2021: Closed season with five straight 100-yard receiving games

High school: Rockwall (Rockwall, Texas)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9856)

National: 29 | WR: 5 | Texas: 5

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), second-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), All-American (USA Today and Sports Illustrated), first-team All-State (MaxPreps), first team All-Area (Dallas Morning News), Texas Gatorade Football Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection

Check out Jaxon Smith-Njigba's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.