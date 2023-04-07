Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite sharing a wide receiver room with first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021, Smith-Njigba set single-season school records in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606). A hamstring injury limited Smith-Njigba to just three games played last season, but that won't stop him from being a first-round selection.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith-Njigba, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
About
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Rockwall, Texas
- Interesting fact: His 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl were the most in school history, most in bowl game history, second-most in Big Ten history and fifth-most in NCAA Division I history
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 3 WR | Overall: No. 21 | Rating: 89.97 (Long-term starter)
- Ryan Wilson: Texans (No. 12)
- Chris Trapasso: Bears (No. 9)
- Josh Edwards: Seahawks (No. 20)
- Pete Prisco: Chargers (No. 21)
- Will Brinson: Bengals (No. 28)
- Kyle Stackpole: Texans (No. 12)
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 15.7 (WR1)
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 196 lbs | Arms: 30 1/2" | Hands: 9"
- 40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds (unofficial pro day time)
- 3-cone drill: 6.57 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle: 3.93 seconds
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches
- Vertical jump: 35 inches
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a smaller, spindly WR with quality fluidity on the field. He's not an elite athlete and doesn't have much power through contact in his routes or after the catch. He creates space with some wiggle and how quicky he flips into top gear once the ball is in his hands. He glides around the field and away from defenders. He also had a knack for reeling in the difficult grab but is not a high-leaping, contested-catch monster; more of a tremendous ball-tracker. He has savvy YAC skills, deceptive speed, and ultra-reliable hands to be a big-time playmaker in the NFL despite not possessing supreme athletic gifts.
Strengths
- Savvy YAC specialty
- Glides around the field
- Uncanny ability to flip it into top gear in an instant
- Ball-tracking downfield is elite
Weaknesses
- Not a supreme athlete
- Spindly frame likely destined for a slot-only role in NFL
- Lacks length and power
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TDs
|2022*
|3
|5
|23
|1.5
|0
2021
13
95
|1606
|16.9
|9
|2020
|7
|10
|49
|4.9
|1
*Smith-Njigba only played three games last season because of a hamstring injury.
College Accolades
Honors
- 2021: Rose Bowl game MVP
- 2021: Third-team All-American (Associated Press)
Notable statistics
- 2021: Set single-season school records in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606) while sharing a wide receiver room with a pair of first-round picks in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave
- 2021: 1,606 receiving yards broke 20-year-old Big Ten record
- 2021: Set Rose Bowl records with 347 receiving yards and 15 receptions
- 2021: His 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl were the most in school history, most in bowl game history, second-most in Big Ten history and fifth-most in NCAA Division I history
- 2021: Closed season with five straight 100-yard receiving games
247Sports profile
High school: Rockwall (Rockwall, Texas)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9856)
- National: 29 | WR: 5 | Texas: 5
High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), second-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), All-American (USA Today and Sports Illustrated), first-team All-State (MaxPreps), first team All-Area (Dallas Morning News), Texas Gatorade Football Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection
Check out Jaxon Smith-Njigba's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.