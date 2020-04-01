Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

NFL Draft analysis for Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86

Strengths:

  • Aggressive, confident on the perimeter
  • Above-average twitch and length in zone
  • Great mirroring down the field
  • Calm but rapid footwork
  • Will make plays drifting to new zones

Weaknesses:

  • Overaggressiveness hurts him at time against double moves
  • Grabby in press because he's not quick enough to stay with sudden WRs
