Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 56.31 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Tariq Cole

Summary:

Jazston Turnetine has a good frame and is quick enough to work to the second level, but his hands are easily displaced and he panics when beaten. Turnetine has no response to handle counter moves.

Strengths:

Good frame

Quick enough to work to the second level

Does not look stiff

Weaknesses: