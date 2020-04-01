Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 93

Strengths:

  • Dominant run blocker
  • Insanely athletic for size
  • Plays with an edge

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to improve as a pass blocker
  • Can get beat on inside move in pass pro
Our Latest Stories