Jelks, Jalen, EDGE, Oregon
NFL Draft analysis for Jelks, Jalen, EDGE, Oregon
Draft Scouting Report:
Jelks is a tweener who produced well on the inside but doesn't have the frame for it in the NFL. As a senior, he played on the edge more often, and while he's a twitchy athlete, he's not exactly bendy around the corner. His inside move is tremendous and will help him collapse the pocket in the pros. -- CT
