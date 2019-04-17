Jelks, Jalen, EDGE, Oregon

NFL Draft analysis for Jelks, Jalen, EDGE, Oregon

Draft Scouting Report:

Jelks is a tweener who produced well on the inside but doesn't have the frame for it in the NFL. As a senior, he played on the edge more often, and while he's a twitchy athlete, he's not exactly bendy around the corner. His inside move is tremendous and will help him collapse the pocket in the pros. -- CT

