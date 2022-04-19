Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.97 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Ray-Ray McCloud

Strengths:

Through-the-roof productivity. Was both a vertical weapon and YAC specialist at Sam Houston State. Has the frame conducive to extra yardage accumulation after the catch.

Weaknesses:

A lot of his production was schemed open. Not a savvy route runner. Speed is good for the FCS level, not necessarily for the NFL. Contested-catch skills aren't high-level at this point.

Accolades: