Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.67 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kaden Elliss

Summary:

Jeremy Banks is a fast, free-flowing, explosive off-ball LB with plus pass-rush skills, even when moonlighting as an EDGE rusher. He changes directions in a hurry, but his most appealing natural trait is his pure explosion and long speed to the football. He makes plays in coverage on a regular basis. He has the athleticism and length to hold up in man. He's an experienced, older prospect (he will be 24 in September). His no-nonsense style is evident every time he's on the field. He's a decent block shedder/avoider, loves shooting gaps, and is too fast for many blockers to reach him when he sees a lane. His tackling reliablity is good, not great. For teams OK with an older prospect, he is a ready-to-start off-ball linebacker with a game suited for today's NFL.

Strengths:

Explosive athlete

Made routine plays in coverage

Plays with no hesitation

Weaknesses: