Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

NFL Draft analysis for Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84

Strengths:

  • Tall, menacing safety / linebacker hybrid
  • Exploded at the combine across the board
  • Awe-inspiring element ability to range and close on the football, even deep in coverage
  • Scary as a blitzer and when ranging to horizontal underneath routes

Weaknesses:

  • Impressive but not unreal change-of-direction skills for his size
  • Not super authoritative flying downhill in run support despite his size
