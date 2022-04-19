Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.59 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: D'Andre Swift

Strengths:

Speed back with some power back characteristics. Plays with serious pop through contact and will leave bumps and bruises on second-level defenders tasked with bringing him to the turf. Bouncy footwork. Breakaway speed. Won't be the fastest RB in the NFL but will hit some HRs because of his second and third gear. Has some receiving capabilities and experience too.

Weaknesses:

Leaves a little to be desired from an elusiveness perspective despite his light feet. Tested a tick slower than expected in Indianapolis.

Accolades: